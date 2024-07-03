The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) remained positive during the first six months of 2024, with the value of shares traded on its main index surging by more than half to cross over a trillion Saudi riyals.

Shares worth approximately SAR 1.02 trillion ($272.9 billion) were traded between January and June this year, surging by 72.07% over the first half of 2023.

By the end of June 2024, the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 11,679.50 points, rising by 1.92% over the previous year, according to the latest Saudi Exchange Performance Report.

The number of transactions executed reached 64.15 million, up by 53.91%, but the volume of shares traded dropped by 21.04% to 42.18 billion.

Total equity market capitalisation reached SAR 10.1 trillion, falling by 7.81%.

