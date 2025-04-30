Credit Agricole Egypt reported 18.37% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits at EGP 1.868 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 2.289 billion, as per the financial results.

Net interest income climbed to EGP 2.809 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 2.687 billion a year earlier.

The bank registered total assets amounting to EGP 127.215 billion as of March 31st, 2025, while the customers’ deposits reached EGP 94.865 billion.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax declined to EGP 1.869 billion in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 2.291 billion during the same period of 2024.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 1.33 from EGP 1.63.

