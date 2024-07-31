Umm Al Qura Cement Company recorded 249.26% higher net profits at SAR 30.05 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to SAR 8.60 million in H1-23.

The revenues amounted to SAR 131.20 million in H1-24, up 54.36% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 84.99 million, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.55 in the January-June 2024 period from SAR 0.16 in H1-23.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the net profits of Umm Al Qura Cement hit SAR 15.58 million, an annual hike of 753.91% from SAR 1.82 million.

The revenues enlarged by 75.82% to SAR 66.51 million in Q2-24 from SAR 37.83 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-24 net profits climbed by 7.69% from SAR 14.46 million in Q1-24, while the revenues increased by 2.83% from SAR 64.68 million.

