Kuwait-based logistics operator Agility, which is in the process of acquiring aviation services provider John Menzies for £571 million ($751 million), said the shareholders of the British company have voted to support Agility's cash offer of 608 pence a share.

The deal is still subject to approval of the regulatory authorities and is expected to close in Q3, Agility said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The London Stock Exchange-listed Menzies will be combined with National Aviation Services, a unit of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co. Agility currently holds a 19 percent stake in Menzies.

