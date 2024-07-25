DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender by assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, on Thursday beat estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by growth in both interest and non-interest income.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 4.26 billion dirhams ($1.16 billion), up 1% from 4.21 billion dirhams a year earlier.

It topped analysts' mean expectations of 3.98 billion dirhams, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Tom Hogue)