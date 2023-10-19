Dubai-listed Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) will distribute cash dividends of AED 425 million ($115.72 million) to its shareholders for the period ending on June 30, 2023.

The dividends will be at AED 0.0425 per share, representing 42.5% of the company’s paid-up capital. The payment will be made in October.

In April 2023, the company distributed AED 425 million in dividends for the second half of 2022.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz )

