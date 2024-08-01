The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 14.88 points (0.34%) and closed Thursday’s trading session at 4,282.93 points.

A total of 267.97 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 488.80 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 74.18 million, while Shuaa Capital was the most active stock with 66.50 million shares.

Watania International Holding advanced the gainers with 8.49%, whereas International Financial Advisors Holding dominated the losers with 9.87%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.296% at 9,366.58 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 1.06 billion through the exchange of 250.26 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.84 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 196.66 million, while Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 31.73 million shares.

Sudatel Telecom Group advanced the rising companies with 2.79%, while Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction headed the decliners with 7.27%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).