A UAE investment firm, Global Investment Holding Ltd., has bought a 30% stake in Egypt’s largest tobacco company for $625 million, Bloomberg reported citing the Egyptian government.

Global Investment Holding will also provide Eastern Company with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing, the report said citing an Arabic-language statement on a government Facebook page.

In July, Egypt had reached agreements with investors including Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ to sell stakes in a number of companies for a total of $1.9 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

