Al Firdous Holding incurred net losses valued at AED 930,020 during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to AED 1.52 million in FY21/22.

The loss per share hit AED 0.0015 as of 31 March 2023, versus AED 0.0025 during the previous FY, according to the preliminary financial results.

Total assets declined to AED 622.83 million in FY22/23 from AED 623.27 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the accumulated losses amounted to AED 43.38 million during the April 2022-March 2023 period, an annual increase from AED 42.45 million.

In the first half (H1) of FY22/23, Al Firdous Holding registered lower net losses at AED 488,907 when compared with AED 904,363 in H1-21/22.

