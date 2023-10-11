Tunisia - "The total semi-annual result of the 63 listed companies that have published their financial statements shows a growth of 4.6% at the end of June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a total of TND 1,320 million," according to the "Evolution of the semi-annual results of listed companies" report published by the Tunis Stock Exchange (TSE) on Tuesday.

The TSE said that to date, 63 out of 79 listed companies, representing 80% of the companies listed on the stock market, have published their financial statements for the current year. Sixteen companies have not yet published their financial statements for 2022.

Of these 63 listed companies, 33 have reported positive results for 1H2023.

The companies that make up the Tunindex20 (excluding SAH, which has not yet published) accounted for 73% of the total half-year result. This result improved by 2.1% to TND 970 million.

The TSE also reported an improvement of 3.5% in the results of all companies in the financial sector, reaching TND 948 million.

This sector, which includes 28 listed companies (banks, insurance companies and leasing companies), represents the largest capitalisation on the stock exchange.

As for the overall result of the consumer services sector, it recorded a growth of 17.3% to TND 47.6 million at the end of June. This sector includes, among others, two large retail chains, four car dealerships and the national carrier Tunisair.

With regard to the consumer goods sector, there was an increase of 6.5% in its total semi-annual result, which amounted to TND 230.2 million for the first half of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year. This increase was mainly driven by the half-year result of the agri-food and beverage sub-sector, which grew by 10.5%.

Similarly, the industrial sector saw a positive evolution in its overall semi-annual result, which increased by 76% to reach TND 49 million at the end of June 2023, thanks to the improved performance of ONE TECH HOLDING and Carthage Cement.

On the other hand, the result of the basic materials sector experienced a significant decline of 42.8% to reach TND 30 million, compared to TND 52 million in the same period of 2022.

This decline can be attributed to the underperformance of the chemicals sub-sector, whose half-year result fell by 56.7%, and the raw materials sub-sector, which declined by 31.4%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).