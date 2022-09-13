Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks creep higher as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%

Dollar steadies as eyes turn to U.S. inflation data

Sterling was up 0.01% to $1.1684, after rising 0.86% overnight

Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter

Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel



Gold edges higher on softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,725.70 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon