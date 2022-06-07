PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Bonds slide, yen dumped as interest rate hikes loom
Johnson survives, but gilt selloff hits mood
Dollar extends 20-year high vs yen amid inflation jitters; Aussie slips before RBA
The greenback also edged higher versus the euro, sterling and Swiss franc
Oil prices edge higher on relaxed China COVID curbs, tight supplies
Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel
Gold prices in check as central banks rev up policy tightening
ECB meeting, U.S. CPI data in focus this week
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon