PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks rise on China stimulus, upcoming rate action
MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%
Dollar pauses broad rally, bulls still solidly positioned
The dollar index fell 0.2% to 109.46 after rising as high as 110.27 on Monday
Oil dips on symbolic OPEC+ output cut
Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel
Gold gains on softer dollar, safe-haven demand
Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,718.21 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon