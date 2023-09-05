PHOTO
Asian shares slip as China optimism fades; RBA in focus
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.75% lower at 511.14
Dollar steadies, Aussie slips as RBA looms
The euro drifted higher from recent lows and was steady at $1.0793
Oil prices mixed on receding support from China's steps to revive economy
Brent crude futures for November fell 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $88.90 a barrel
Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets
Spot gold was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce
European shares end flat as China stimulus-driven advances falter
The pan-European STOXX 600 index held steady at 457.96 points
LSEG explores blockchain for cross-asset digital 'ecosystem'
LSEG's move comes as a number of mainstream financial institutions are talking about the potential for blockchain to streamline the process of issuing and trading financial assets
