Asian shares slip as China optimism fades; RBA in focus

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.75% lower at 511.14

Dollar steadies, Aussie slips as RBA looms

The euro drifted higher from recent lows and was steady at $1.0793

Oil prices mixed on receding support from China's steps to revive economy

Brent crude futures for November fell 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $88.90 a barrel

Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets

Spot gold was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce

European shares end flat as China stimulus-driven advances falter

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held steady at 457.96 points

LSEG explores blockchain for cross-asset digital 'ecosystem'

LSEG's move comes as a number of mainstream financial institutions are talking about the potential for blockchain to streamline the process of issuing and trading financial assets

