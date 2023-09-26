Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks sag on hawkish Fed angst; US yields revisit highs

Asia-Pacific stock benchmarks sagged along with gold, while crude oil continued to drift back from 10-month highs

Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200mln hack

Mixin said the database of its network's cloud service provider was "attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets"

US Stocks: Wall Street posts gains as investors eye rate outlook

Amazon up on plan to invest in AI startup Anthropic

Oil prices dip as high interest rate outlook outweighs tight supply

Brent crude futures were down 11 cents at $93.18 a barrel

Gold adrift as investors await more data for Fed rate clues

Spot gold ticked down 0.1% to $1,914.61 per ounce

Dollar at 10-month top as US yields spike; yen slides

Rates markets are priced for an almost 40% risk of another Fed hike this year

