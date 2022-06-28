Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks edge down after Wall Street falls; oil rises

Oil prices rose as the Group of Seven nations promised to tighten the squeeze on Russia's finances

Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity

UAE and Saudi Arabia have been seen as the only two countries in OPEC with spare capacity available to make up for lost Russian supply

Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ease; USD steady

Euro gains traction ahead of inflation data, dollar steadies

The euro rose 0.3% overnight and at one point poked above its 50-day moving average

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon