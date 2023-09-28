PHOTO
Dollar shines as oil surge spooks investors
Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong
US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out slim gain as investors weigh elevated yields
US durable goods orders unexpectedly rise in Aug
Dollar sticks near 10-month high, keeping heat on yen
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later on Thursday
US oil jumps $1 on crude draw, tight global supply
Brent crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 0.8%, to $97.32 a barrel after hitting levels not seen since November
Gold hovers near six-month low as markets brace for US economic data
Gold clocked biggest daily decline in two months on Wednesday
Crypto exchange Kraken to offer US-listed stocks' trading - Bloomberg News
Kraken will initially offer trading in the United States and the United Kingdom through a service built by a new division called Kraken Securities
