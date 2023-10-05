Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares come off 11-month lows as Treasuries rally

Tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2%

Gold gains after multi-session selloff as US dollar, yields retreat

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,823.79 per ounce

Yen gets some relief as dollar pulls back overnight

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, held near overnight levels at 106.78

Oil prices tick up after OPEC+ panel maintains output cuts

Brent crude oil futures were up 11 cents to $85.92 a barrel

US Stocks: Nasdaq leads Wall St rebound after weaker-than-expected data

U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply in Sept - ADP

Bankman-Fried's lawyer says 'crypto was not for everyone'; FTX said the opposite

"Crypto is for everyone, as should be motor sports," FTX posted on May 13, 2022 on its official account on Twitter

