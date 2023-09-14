Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks climb as traders shrug off inflation surprise

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early trade

Dollar hovers above 3-month low to euro as ECB decision looms

The dollar slipped 0.2% to 147.125 yen, falling back from near last week's peak of 147.875

Oil rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.24 a barrel

Gold firms as US data boosts bets for Fed pause next week

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,909.21 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends higher as CPI data cements bets for Fed pause

The S&P 500 climbed 0.12% to end the session at 4,467.44 points

Singapore central bank bars 3AC founders from market activity

Three Arrows was the first major crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022

