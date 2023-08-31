PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asian shares set for worst month since Feb on China gloom
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1% but was still headed for a monthly loss of 5.9%
Euro jumps on inflation while dollar braces for jobs
Sterling also rose along with the euro, and was last holding gains at $1.2713
Oil prices up on tighter supply, China PMI in focus
Brent crude futures contract for October and which expires on Thursday was up 14 cents, or 0.16%, at $86 per barrel
Gold set for monthly drop as recent gains in US yields, dollar weigh
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,946.17 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as economic data fuels rate-pause bets
The S&P 500 climbed 0.38% to end at 4,514.87 points
Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle for Hong Kong crypto services
The framework came after a year of turmoil in cryptocurrencies including the collapse of exchange FTX
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon