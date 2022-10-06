Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asia trade

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

OPEC+ agrees oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted

Dollar clings to gains as bets on further Fed hikes firm

The dollar rose 1% on the euro and 1.3% on sterling overnight

Gold gains as Treasury yields dip; hawkish Fed caps upside

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,719.19 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon