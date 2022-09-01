PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks stagger into September as dollar spikes
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.3% in early Asia trade
Oil falls on greater supply, lower China demand
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.27 a barrel
Yen hits 24-year low, 140 level beckons as hike bets buoy dollar
The greenback hit a 24-year high of 139.69 against the yen in early Asia trade
Gold hits six-week trough on stronger dollar, rate hike worries
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,706.99 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon