Asia stocks slide on U.S. rate worries, dollar ascendant

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slid 0.45%, following declines on Wall Street and in Europe

Oil prices edge up on anticipated US crude stock draw

Brent crude futures edged up 12 cents to $90.72 a barrel

Dollar shines as US economy outperforms, yen plumbs 10-month low

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91

Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar firms after US data

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,917.99 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.78 points, or 0.57%, to 34,443.19

Proposal on cryptocurrencies to be discussed at G20 leaders' summit - govt source

A paper on cryptocurrencies by the IMF and FSB has been submitted to participating countries, the source said

