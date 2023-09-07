PHOTO
Asia stocks slide on U.S. rate worries, dollar ascendant
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slid 0.45%, following declines on Wall Street and in Europe
Oil prices edge up on anticipated US crude stock draw
Brent crude futures edged up 12 cents to $90.72 a barrel
Dollar shines as US economy outperforms, yen plumbs 10-month low
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91
Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar firms after US data
Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,917.99 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.78 points, or 0.57%, to 34,443.19
Proposal on cryptocurrencies to be discussed at G20 leaders' summit - govt source
A paper on cryptocurrencies by the IMF and FSB has been submitted to participating countries, the source said
