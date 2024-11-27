The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices showed an upward trend on Tuesday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.226 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.05%, finishing the session at 30,284.35 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.46% to close at 8,363.94 points, while the EGX100 index increased by 0.23%, ending the session at 11,482.1 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 0.13%, concluding the session at 3,133.15 points.

Trading volume amounted to 916.701 million shares exchanged through 88,395 transactions at a turnover of EGP 3.102 billion.

Retail investors controlled 71.43% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 28.56% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 88.93% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.49% and 5.57%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 56.985 million and EGP 58.166 million, respectively. Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 115.151 million.

