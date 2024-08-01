Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is looking to introduce an index for companies that are subject to listing on the EGX, Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh told Al Arabiya Business.

This index aims to classify companies according to the sectors in which they operate, offering clarity to potential investors, El Sheikh said.

The EGX is carrying out the temporarily listing of companies as an initial listing until the completion of the offering, he explained.

El Sheikh pointed out that the EGX is currently working on temporarily listing 11 new companies, including eight on the main market and three on the small- and medium-sized (SMEs) market.

