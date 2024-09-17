Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Tuesday’s trading session in the red territory, with the market capitalization at EGP 2.047 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.33%, ending the session at 30,159.15 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 1.02% to close at 6,988.87 points, while the EGX100 EWI slipped 0.91% at 9,987.36 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, edged down 0.36%, finishing the session at 2,873.94 points.

Today’s trading saw 706.379 million shares exchanged over 87,139 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 3.009 billion.

Retail investors controlled 65.94% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 34.05% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 83.36% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 9.45% and 7.18%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 35.317 million and EGP 99.053 million, respectively. Non-Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 134.371 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).