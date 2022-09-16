Target for Real Estate Investment sold a stake in Real Estate Egyptian Consortium (AREH) for EGP 5.691 million, according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 15th.

The transaction was executed on 4.263 million shares at an average price of EGP 1.335 per share.

Accordingly, Target’s stake in the company declined to 8.1502% from 9.216%.

Real Estate Egyptian Consortium is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate investment.

The company focuses on real estate development and general building contracts, such as the construction of hotels, touristic villages, and housing complexes.

