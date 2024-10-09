The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 0.83% and closed Wednesday’s trading session at 11,927.33 points.

The trading value hit SAR 7.35 billion after 628.22 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Company (Cenomi Retail) topped the gainers with 9.83%, while United Wire Factories Company led the decliners with 5.13%.

Al Majed Oud Company posted the highest turnover of SAR 1.62 billion, whereas Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 148.18 million shares.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) declined by 0.37% to 24,453.14 points.

Knowledge Tower Trading Company advanced the gainers with 29.08%, while Al Modawat Specialized Medical Company topped the fallers with 7.61%.

