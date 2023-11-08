Riyadh – Sumou Real Estate Company reported an 8.78% increase in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 78.23 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 71.91 million in the same period of 2022.

The revenues declined by 10.06% to SAR 194.26 million in 9M-23, compared to SAR 215.98 million in 9M-22, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 2.08 in 9M-23, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.91.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi firm’s net profits after Zakat and tax amounted to SAR 28.63 million, an 8.20% growth from SAR 26.46 million in Q3-22.

The revenues rose by 24.46% YoY to SAR 74.56 million during July-September 2023, versus SAR 59.91 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Sumou Real Estate posted net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 49.59 million and revenues of SAR 119.69 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

