Sri Lanka shares snapped four sessions of gains and settled lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in industrial stocks amid the country's worst economic crisis, with the energy minister saying the island nation had run out of money to pay for fuel.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.48% lower at 8,417.21.

The stock market rose 4.4% in the previous session and had clocked a 9% gain last week, although trading was suspended for two days following violent clashes between protesters and government supporters across the country.

Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default by rating agencies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds, while the energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel.

The crisis-hit nation's new prime minister in a televised address on Monday said Sri Lanka had to face "unpleasant and terrifying facts."

Sri Lanka's economic crisis, unparalleled since its independence in 1948, has come from the confluence of the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the country's president and former prime minister

The island nation is running low on fuel, essential medicines and facing daily power blackouts.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the biggest drag, slipping 2.2% on Wednesday.

The equity market turnover was 3.50 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.86 million) on Wednesday.

Trading volume rose to 268 million shares from 177.8 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying shares worth 58.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, selling around 3.45 billion rupees worth of shares, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)