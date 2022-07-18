SEOUL - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose nearly 2% on Monday, led by heavyweight chipmakers, while easing economic recession worries after strong U.S. data also boosted sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat.

The benchmark KOSPI ended up 44.27 points, or 1.90%, at 2,375.25, its highest closing since June 29.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rallied for a second session and closed up 3.17% and 2.33%, respectively, at their highest since mid-June.

Among other market heavyweights, internet platform companies Naver and Kakao rose 6.71% and 3.85% each, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.75%.

Strong U.S. economic indicators also lifted sentiment, though there is a possibility that the strength may be temporary, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

U.S. data released on Friday eased economic recession worries with stronger-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in consumer sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling import prices.

South Korea will exempt taxes on income from investing in Korean treasury bonds to attract foreign investment, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters on Sunday during his Bali visit.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 632.8 billion won ($480.41 million) on the main board, their biggest daily purchase since May 31.

The won was last quoted at 1,317.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,317.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,316.5.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds was flat at 104.94 in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.195%, while the benchmark 10-year yield inched down by 0.2 basis point to 3.255%.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)