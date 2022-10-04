Cairo – Shareholder Mahmoud Hassan Gaballah Hassan has purchased 600,000 shares in Golden Coast El Sokhna for Touristic Investment at a total value of EGP 211,548, equivalent to an average price of EGP 0.35 per share.

The shareholder’s ownership accordingly increased to 5.03% from 4.68%, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

Royal Securities Brokerage acted as a broker in the transaction.

In 2021, Golden Coast El Sokhna logged net earnings of EGP 3.90 million, compared to EGP 7.18 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).