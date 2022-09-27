Cairo – Shareholder Hossam Hannahtullah Bakhoum Hindawi has exited his 7.06% stake in First Investment and Real Estate Development for a total value of EGP 1.42 million.

The shareholder sold a total of 484,000 shares in First Investment at an average price of EGP 2.93 per share, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

New Brent Securities acted as a broker in the transaction.

It is worth noting that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the EGX-listed company reported a net profit of EGP 1.20 million, a hike from EGP 20,780 in the year-ago period.

