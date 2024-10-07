ABU DHABI - The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has launched an e-service for the payback of unclaimed dividends (dating back to before March 2015) to shareholders of locally listed public joint stock companies in collaboration with the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The e-service was launched to provide the public with diversified service channels and make it easier and more convenient for them to claim their dividends, which is in alignment with the government’s aspirations to improve the quality of government services and put them on par with the best in the world as well as to meet the public’s needs and expectations.

The service enables shareholders to submit and track the status of their payback requests using the FAB website. FAB will study the request and transfer dividends to the account holder within ten business days after completing all the required documents.

SCA stressed that it will continue working hard to make it easier for investors to get their unclaimed dividends dating back to before March 2015.