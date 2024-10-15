The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) grew by 0.35% on Tuesday and closed Tuesday’s trading session at 12,001.63 points.

The trading value stood at SAR 7.34 billion through the exchange of 422.10 million shares.

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company topped the risers with 8.17%, while Al Baha Investment and Development Company headed the decliners with 8.57%.

Anaam International Holding Group was the most active stock with 63.93 million shares, whereas posted the highest turnover of SAR 443.20 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 1.86% to 25,919.34 points.

Ladun Investment Company led the gainers with 20.87%, while Natural Gas Distribution Company dominated the fallers with 7.69%.

