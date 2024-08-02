Riyadh – The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 0.53% on Thursday and closed the trading session lower at 12,045.78 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 6.01 billion through the exchange of 235.06 million shares.

Anaam International Holding Group was the most active stock with 20.59 shares, while Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) recorded the highest turnover of SAR 476.61 million.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Al-Hokair Company (Cenomi Retail) led the risers with 5.91%, while Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company headed the decliners with 9.99%.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also went down by 0.16% to 26,609.30 points.

Obeikan Glass Company topped the gainers with 18%, while Horizon Food Company led the fallers with 9.89%.

