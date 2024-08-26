Riyadh: The board of directors at stc Group has recommended a 37.5% increase in annual cash dividends, raising them from SAR1.6 to SAR2.2 per share annually.



This adjustment is set to elevate the total dividends from SAR8 billion to SAR11 billion over the next three years, as per a press release from stc.



The dividend distribution policy will be presented to stc’s General Assembly at its next meeting, the date of which will be announced later.



According to the release, this recommendation is based on "the group’s solid financial position and exceptional operational performance", supported by stc’s strategy focused on continued expansion and growth.