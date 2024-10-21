Riyadh – Sama Healthy Water Factory Company is set to trade 20% of its share capital on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 21 October 2024.

Under the symbol 9612, Sama Water will float 10 million shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the company’s Nomu listing last June.

