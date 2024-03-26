Riyadh – Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has revealed its financial results for the period ended on 31 December 2023 after it had changed the fiscal year (FY) to be from January to December each year, instead of April to March the following year.

At the end of December 2023, SADAFCO’s net profits amounted to SAR 324.98 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 10.24 as on 31 December 2023, while the sales totalled SAR 2.11 billion.

The gross profit, meanwhile, reached SAR 750.67 million, while the operating profits stood at SAR 339.33 million.

Moreover, the total comprehensive profit for the year ended on 31 December 2023 hit SAR 322.28 million.

During the six-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, SADAFCO recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 220.45 million and revenues of SAR 1.42 billion.

