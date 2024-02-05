Riyadh - Pan Gulf Marketing Company settled the final price for its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at SAR 51 per share.

The offering was covered by 108.92% of the total shares offered during the subscription period that took place during 10-29 January 2024.

Pan Gulf Marketing seeks to float 600,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 12% of its total shares, on the parallel market.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, underlined that it will finalise the required procedures with Tadawul and then determine the date for the listing of the shares of Pan Gulf.

