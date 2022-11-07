Riyadh - Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company posted an annual leap of 486.48% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 882.54 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus SAR 150.48 million.

The sales increased by 12.83% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 7.07 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared to SAR 6.26 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to SAR 9.81 in 9M-22 from SAR 1.67 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Othaim Markets registered SAR 744.59 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 1,559% than SAR 44.87 million.

Revenues soared by 17.36% to SAR 2.34 billion in Q3-22 from SAR 2 billion in Q3-21.

On a quarterly basis, the gains in Q3-22 widened by 1,496% from SAR 46.63 million in Q2-22, while the revenues grew by 3.96% from SAR 2.25 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the Saudi company logged net profits worth SAR 137.94 million, up 30.61% from SAR 105.61 million in H1-21.

