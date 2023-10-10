Riyadh – Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 12 million for the first half (H1) 2023.

The listed firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 2 per share for 6 million eligible shares on 22 October 2023, according to a bourse statement.

The shareholders approved the cash dividends, which represent 20% of the company’s capital, during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 9 October.

Last June, the company paid a total of SAR 14.10 million as cash dividends for H2-22.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, Saudi Networkers Services recorded net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 16.54 million, an annual drop of 19.56% from SAR 20.56 million.

Revenues increased by 20.43% to SAR 276.45 million in H1-23 from SAR 229.56 million in H1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 2.80 from 3.40.

