Riyadh – The board of Etihad Etisalat Company(Mobily) approved interim cash dividends amounting to SAR 693 million, equivalent to 9% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

Mobily will distribute a dividend valued at SAR 0.90 per share to 770 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the cash dividends will be 19 September and 6 October 2024, respectively.

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, the company’s net profits hiked by 35.03% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.29 billion from SAR 962 million.

Revenues increased by 8.07% to SAR 9.01 billion in H1-24 from SAR 8.33 billion in H1-23, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.69 from SAR 1.