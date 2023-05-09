The board of Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) approved cash dividends worth SAR 246 million, equivalent to 20.50% of the capital, for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The Tadawul-listed firm will pay out a dividend amounting to SAR 2.05 per share for 120 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the announced dividends will be 15 and 24 May 2023, respectively.

Jarir generated net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 247.80 million in Q1-23, down 1.39% from SAR 251.30 million in the January-March 2022 period.

Revenues increased by 18.83% to SAR 2.71 billion during the first three months (3M) of 2023, versus SAR 2.28 billion in the year-ago period.

