Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) posted a 1.39% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 247.80 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus SAR 251.30 million.

The revenues hit SAR 2.71 billion in the January-March 2023 period, up 18.83% from SAR 2.28 billion, according to the estimated financial results.

In the first three months (3M) of 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 2.07 from EGP 2.09 in 3M-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits after Zakat and tax dropped by 7.40% from SAR 267.60 million in Q4-22, while the revenues increased by 5.44% from SAR 2.57 billion.

Last March, Jarir disbursed cash dividends worth SAR 264 million, equivalent to 22% of its capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

In January-December 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 969.80 million, down 2.23% YoY from SAR 991.90 million.

