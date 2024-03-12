Jeddah-based Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Health) is set to list its SAR 1.5 billion ($400 million) sukuk on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) this week.

The sukuk will start trading on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with the symbol 5019 and ISIN Code SA16100IEDJ2, Tadawul has confirmed.

Saudi German Health operates hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and other healthcare assets in the kingdom.

The company’s profit attributable to shareholders reached more than SAR 143.7 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to SAR 42 million from a year earlier.

