Dallah Healthcare Company achieved net profits amounting to SAR 231.14 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, marking an annual plunge of 56.52% from SAR 147.66 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.54 billion in H1-24, higher by 11.69% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.38 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.37 as of 30 June 2024 from SAR 1.52 in the year-ago period.

Income Results for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company recorded 111% YoY higher net profits at SAR 111.84 million, compared to SAR 53 million.

Revenues jumped by 14.13% to SAR 765.18 million in April-June 2024 from SAR 670.41 million a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the profits in Q2-24 fell by 6.24% from SAR 119.29 million in Q1-24, while the revenues declined by 2.40% from SAR 784.05 million.

Dividends for Q2-24

The board members greenlighted interim cash dividends worth SAR 48.79 million, representing 5% of the share capital, for Q2-24.

The listed firm will distribute a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 97.58 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 25 August and 8 September 2024, respectively.

