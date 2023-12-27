Riyadh: Saudi Chemical Company announced cash dividends valued at SAR 42.16 million for the first nine months (9M) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The listed firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.05 per share, equivalent to 5% of the share nominal value, for 843.20 million eligible shareholders.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividend will be 25 January and 4 February 2024, respectively.

It is worth underlining that the company’s board members approved the cash dividends during their meeting on 25 December 2023.

In the January-September 2023 period, Saudi Chemical posted 65.19% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 93.88 million, compared to SAR 56.83 million in 9M-22.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.11 in 9M-23 from SAR 0.07 a year earlier, while the revenues jumped by 31.47% to SAR 3.44 billion from SAR 2.62 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).