Saudi Cement Company announced cash dividends valued at SAR 191.25 million, representing 12.50% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The company will pay out a dividend of SAR 1.25 per share for 153 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 dividends will be 9 and 26 June 2024, respectively.

The board members of Saudi Cement approved the cash dividends during their meeting on 5 June.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the company’s net profits declined by 8.07% to SAR 113.80 million from SAR 123.80 million in Q1-23.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.74 as of 31 March 2024 from SAR 0.81 a year earlier, while the sales grew by 4.12% to SAR 426.50 million from SAR 409.60 million.

