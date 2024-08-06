Astra Industrial Group registered SAR 318.48 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2024, up 34.02% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 237.62 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.65 billion in H1-24, higher by 18.03% than SAR 1.39 billion in H1-23, according to the initial financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 3.98 as of 30 June 2024 from SAR 2.97 in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company’s net profits increased by 47.06% YoY to SAR 168.74 million from SAR 114.74 million.

Revenues widened by 24.18% to SAR 819.09 million in Q2-24 from SAR 659.58 million in Q2-23.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the profits in Q2-24 climbed by 12.69% from SAR 149.74 million in Q1-24, while the revenues fell by 1.67% from SAR 833.03 million.

